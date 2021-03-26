Stockton fire crew finds documents dating back to 1851 in safe at UOP

Photo Courtesy Stockton Firefighters Local 456

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – A Stockton fire crew assisted University of Pacific officials in recovering what appears to be a series of documents dating back to the school’s founding.

In a Facebook post, Stockton firefighters said that they had been called out to the University of Pacific campus to help force open an abandoned safe that had been discovered in Burns Tower.

After opening the safe, the crew found what “appears to be the original 1851 documents – thought to be long lost – on the creation of California’s first university,” according to school President Christopher Callahan.