Stockton firefighters plead for public to not light fireworks, shoot guns this New Year’s Eve

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – As Stockton firefighters are gearing up for a busy night responding to calls they’re pleading with the public not to use fireworks or shoot guns up into the air.

Besides the Fourth of July, New Year’s Eve is one of the busiest nights of the year for Stockton firefighters.

“Historically, New Year’s Eve is a wild night,” said Stockton Fire Battalion Chief Eric Patten. “We’re advising against fireworks on New Year’s Eve, even the safe and sane fireworks, we save those for Fourth of July, not for this time of year.”

Patten said people light off fireworks every year despite the dangers they pose.

“Please, please, please refrain from fireworks this holiday season,” Patten urged.

Firefighters said there’s still a fire risk even with the wet weather.

“It’s still dangerous and we can have fireworks land on houses, still cause fires,” Patten explained. “And as you’ve seen in Colorado, there’s still a chance for us to have wildfires outside.”

They say it’s not just fires they respond to on the busy holiday night, they also warn against any celebratory gunfire.

“Damage to tissue hands, losing fingers, but even the safe and sane fireworks, you can experience burns if not used correctly,” Patten said. “Believe it or not, bullets do come back down when they go up into the air.”

So ahead of the holiday, first responders are asking people to play it safe.

“We want everybody to have a great time this year,” Patten siad. “But we want everybody to be safe at the same time.”