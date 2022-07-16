STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, Stockton Firefighters Local 456 gave their thanks to the San Francisco Giants for helping them remember and honor former Stockton Fire Department Captain Vidal “Max” Fortuna who was killed in the line of duty on January 31.

“While performing the job he so passionately loved, Captain Fortuna gave his life in the line of duty,” Local 456 wrote in a social media post. “Max was an amazing Fire Captain, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a devout man of faith. He will forever be remembered as a natural-born leader who was always willing to share his time, his knowledge, and his passion for the fire service.”

More than 450 people, in honor of Fortuna, attended the July 14 Giants home game at Oracle Park as it was the organizations annual Firefighter Appreciation Night, according to Local 456.

Local 456 said that Fortuna was an avid Giants fan and that the professional baseball teams front office helped the large group secure seats, participate in game events and had Becky Fortuna, Max Fortuna’s wife of 25 years throw the first pitch of the game.

“The San Francisco Giants touched Max’s life, they have touched our lives for this night honoring Max, and they will forever be in our hearts for the exceptional care that they have shown us,” Local 456 wrote.