STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two faith-based organizations in Stockton are working together to feed families that need additional help putting food on the table.

Organizers say that need increases every day.

Thousands of pounds of food were off-loaded in Stockton Tuesday and soon all of it will go to food pantries and then into the hands of those who need it most.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is working with the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Stockton to help feed those in need.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re LDS, doesn’t matter if you’re Catholic, doesn’t matter if you’re nondenominational,” Diocese of Stockton Communications Director Erin Haight said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re atheist. We’re all hungry. We’re all going through tough times right now. We’re seeing inflation. We’re seeing pain at the pump.”

Haight said they’re seeing an increase in the number of people visiting their parish pantries— many of them who have never been there before.

“It’s sad and it’s hard to watch,” Haight said. “Everyone’s feeling it. I mean, we’re seeing families that live in the upper-middle-class parts of the community who are going to food banks for the first time.”

A semi-truck delivered dozens of pallets of food Tuesday afternoon at the LDS bishop’s storehouse in Stockton.

Volunteers from both faith-based organizations will distribute the food Wednesday among their different parish pantries and food closets throughout San Joaquin County.

“This is going to help a lot of people and it’s going to stay in this community,” Haight said.

Haight says this inter-faith partnership is an example of different agencies working together for the greater good.

She wants people to know that there’s no shame in asking for help if you’re in need.

“We open our doors and it doesn’t matter, we’re here to help,” Haight said. “No one goes hungry, not on our watch.”

There are plans in the works to bring additional food to pantries in the Modesto area in the near future.