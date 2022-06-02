STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the arrest of 90 individuals as part of a multi-agency “gang takedown” in Stockton.

In a press release, Bonta said the gang members identified by the Stockton Police Department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit and the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office were allegedly responsible for violent crimes, including at least two homicides.

“Collaborative law enforcement efforts such as operation Hybrid Havoc are a key component in our efforts to protect Californians and public safety,” Bonta said. “I am thankful for the work of our agents and our partners in Stockton. Today, we are announcing that we have not only taken dangerous individuals, illegal guns, and drugs off Stockton streets — but also helped bring closure to families grieving for the loss of their loved ones.”

As part of the investigation, named “Hybrid Havoc”, Bonta said the agencies arrested 88 individuals on felony charges and seized 58 firearms and $23,846 in cash.

Bonta said law enforcement also confiscated 959 grams of MDMA, 394 grams of cocaine, 98 grams of methamphetamine, 73 grams of heroin, 3.8 lbs. of illegal marijuana and 54 grams of fentanyl.

According to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office, the investigation also led to the solving of two homicides including the February murder of Mark Scott, a special education teacher at Pulliam Elementary School.

“This investigation was part of our on-going group gun violence intervention strategy,” Stockton Police Chief Stan McFadden said. “The collaborative effort with our law enforcement partners was based on focused enforcement for those groups that continued violence in our city.”

Bonta said the alleged crimes include murder, conspiracy to commit murder and firearms and narcotics trafficking.