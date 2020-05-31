Stockton holds virtual forum ahead of planned protests

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton city leaders held a virtual forum to discuss current police and community relations ahead of planned vigils and protests.

“I understand why there is frustration, anger, fear, everything, but it needs to be peaceful,” said Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones.

Both Mayor Michael Tubbs and Jones condemn the actions of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin.

“The feelings of anger, disillusionment, frustration are normal,” said Tubbs. “Those are rational feelings, it is not irrational to be angry. But how do we channel that anger, that frustration to create the community that we deserve?”

Jones says his officers undergo implicit bias training, wear body cameras and investigate officer complaints in an effort to build trust in the community they serve.

“The community advisory board and other members of the community have had input on policy. We have actually changed policy based on these conversations dialogue,” said Jones. “So, that’s something I think is critical to actually true community input on our policies and practice and procedures,” said Jones.

Officials say while they know neither city leadership nor the police department is perfect, they strive to be.

“You have a city government that always has at the top of mind, equity and justice, and we were all committed to this pursuit,” said City Manager Harry Black.

Community activist Teshante MccCoy says the time for change is now, but challenged people to get involved in the conversation and the work to make it happen.

“I know in order for us to rise up, evolve and really bring about the kind of long term systematic change, we have to be willing to sit together to forgive, to move forward with efforts to come up with solution based ideas that will take us to another level,” said McCoy.

You can read the Stockton Police Department’s use of force policy here.

“We need to make sure we are cleaning our own house and making sure that we are the most legitimate police agency that this community deserves,” said Jones.