STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A man accused of fatally shooting someone allegedly shot himself in the leg while trying to leave the scene, Stockton police said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 2:30 p.m. on South San Joaquin Street near East Sonora Street on Monday. When they arrived, police said they found two men who were shot.

One of the men, a 41-year-old, was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries. Police identified the other injured man as 34-year-old Cordero Currington.

According to police, Currington allegedly shot the 41-year-old, but before he could leave the scene, he shot himself in the leg.

Currington was taken to the hospital and then to San Joaquin County Jail after being medically cleared, police said.

Police said they arrested Currington on suspicion of murder and various weapons charges.

Stockton has seen an uptick in homicides in 2022. By late February, the city had experienced 11 killings, five more than last year around the same time.

Stockton police previously explained how they are taking a three-pronged approach to address the recent gun violence, including increasing patrols, relying on analytics to strategically deploy resources and sharing public safety efforts.

Despite the uptick in homicides, city officials said Stockton’s homicide rate was the second-lowest in the state. Stockton was also one of only three cities to see a double-digit reduction in crime and homicides in 2021.