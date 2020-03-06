Stockton homicide suspect arrested in Oregon, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A 17-year-old was arrested in Oregon Thursday in connection to a deadly shooting in Stockton that left another teenager dead.

Rafael Chavez Jr. in a photo provided by his family.

The Stockton Police Department says U.S. Marshals arrested the teenage suspect in Dallas, Oregon. He is awaiting extradition back to Stockton.

In the early morning hours of Feb. 23, gunfire rang out in the area of Rose Street and Queen Avenue. Rafael Chavez Jr. died at the scene after he was shot.

At the time, police said they did not believe the shooting was random. They still have not said whether the suspect and the victim knew one another.