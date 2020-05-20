Stockton ice cream shop receives $3K grant from the city, can stay open another month

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton ice cream shop is able to stay open after getting a grant from the city that is meant to help small businesses during the coronavirus health crisis.

Rod Tyler’s House of Ice Cream shop in downtown Stockton has been in business since 2016.

“We make cheesecakes. We make parfaits. We have milkshakes and a couple other things, doughnuts. So, we have a lot of different things that satisfy your sweet tooth,” Tyler told FOX40 Tuesday.

But Tyler said his shop is struggling to survive due to the ongoing pandemic that has halted dine-in eating and canceled festivals, where he made the most sales.

“We’ve had to close our Lodi store because of it. It was already slow in Lodi as it is but with the COVID-19 crisis, it like accelerated our failure,” explained Tyler.

He and his wife are doing everything they can to keep their Stockton location in business.

“One month could mean life or death to your business,” said Tyler. “If you have one bad month, you’re done.”

The ice cream shop is just one of 167 businesses that received a $3,000 grant directly from the city of Stockton.

“It was just basically like an angel just came down and just blessed us and helped us. So, we’re forever grateful,” said Tyler.

Tyler said his grant money paid for rent and other expenses for the next month.

“To have this as an extra lifeline, it gave us like an extra month to survive and figure out what we could do to keep our business alive,” said Tyler.

House of Ice Cream has also set up a GoFundMe campaign to try to raise money to save the business.