Stockton K-5 school temporarily closes due to rise in COVID-19 cases

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — APEX Academy, a K-5 school in Stockton, has temporarily closed due to an increased number of positive COVID-19 cases, school officials told FOX40.

APEX Academy temporarily closed Friday, officials said. The school is working with the San Joaquin County Health Department to determine when they can safely reopen.

The health and safety of students and staff remains a top priority at Aspire Public Schools. This action is being taken in an effort to keep the community safe and prevent further spread of COVID-19.

The school said educators, staff and public health officials have been in contact with all exposed individuals to ensure contact tracing protocols and quarantine guidelines are met.

Apex Academy has approximately 318 students enrolled, according to the school’s website. They returned to class on July 28.