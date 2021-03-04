Stockton man arrested after reports he was trying to start fire at market

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says a man arrested Thursday reportedly tried to start a fire at a Stockton market.

Around 4 p.m. the sheriff’s office received a report that a man was trying to start a fire at a market near B and Eighth streets.

A deputy went to the area and found 46-year-old Cesar Guzman lighting a box on fire next to a propane tank, according to the sheriff’s office.

Guzman ran away when the deputy approached him and later swung a leash with a weighted wheel attached to the end at the deputy, according to the sheriff’s office.

He then ran in and out of rush hour traffic. The deputy tried to use a taser to stop Guzman, but the sheriff’s office says he still refused to follow commands.

Guzman was eventually arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.