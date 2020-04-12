Stockton man dies after being stabbed during fight, deputies say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died Saturday night after suffering multiple stab wounds during a fight, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. 

Around 8 p.m. Saturday, deputies went to South Olive Avenue near Drake Avenue after receiving reports of a disturbance. When they arrived, deputies say they found out that Eduardo Salazar and Jose Anaya, both 27-years-old, had been in a fight. 

According to officials, Salazar was stabbed several times and died after being taken to the hospital. 

The sheriff’s office said Anaya was arrested and charged on suspicion of murder.

Share this story

Trending

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News