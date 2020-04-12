Stockton man dies after being stabbed during fight, deputies say

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died Saturday night after suffering multiple stab wounds during a fight, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 8 p.m. Saturday, deputies went to South Olive Avenue near Drake Avenue after receiving reports of a disturbance. When they arrived, deputies say they found out that Eduardo Salazar and Jose Anaya, both 27-years-old, had been in a fight.

According to officials, Salazar was stabbed several times and died after being taken to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office said Anaya was arrested and charged on suspicion of murder.