Stockton man dies after motorcyclist crashes through his windshield on Highway 99, hitting him in the face

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton man died Tuesday, days after a motorcyclist who ran onto Highway 99 in South Sacramento crashed through his windshield.

The California Highway Patrol says Saturday around 12:10 a.m., a 43-year-old Modesto man riding a Harley Davidson Road King was heading south on Highway 99 and had just passed Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when a saddle bag fell off his motorcycle.

The motorcyclist parked along the center median just as a car hit the bag, scattering its contents across the highway, according to the CHP.

CHP officials say the motorcyclist stepped onto the roadway to go after his things when he was hit by a Toyota Corolla. He crashed through the car’s windshield and his helmet, which was still on, struck the driver’s face.

That quickly caused a pileup involving the car behind the Toyota and an SUV, according to the CHP.

Both the motorcyclist and the driver of the Toyota, identified as a 42-year-old Stockton man, sustained major injuries and were hospitalized. The CHP says the other two drivers were also hospitalized with minor injuries.

On Tuesday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office confirmed the Stockton man who was behind the wheel of the Toyota died from his injuries. His name has not been released.

CHP investigators are looking into the crash and say they do not know if alcohol or drugs were a factor.