Stockton man faces charges for alleged involvement in countrywide fraud scheme

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton man and four others were charged in connection with a fraud ring that allegedly trafficked substance abuse patients from outside of California for use in an insurance fraud scheme.

The California Department of Insurance reports that 61-year-old Richard Roberts of Stockton was charged with multiple felony counts, including insurance fraud, money laundering and conspiracy.

According to officials, 42-year-old Jeremy Ryan of Orange, 41-year-old Daniel Reaman of Mount Rainier, Maryland and five other people, who were previously charged, identified substance abuse patients from across the country using mass media marketing campaigns.

Once identified, they would allegedly falsify health care insurance applications in order to get patients into the state.

The CDI says the conspirators allegedly exploited the nonprofit StopB4UStart, which was unaware of what was going on, and used their own nonprofit, Healthcare Relief Foundation, in order to pay for insurance premiums and hide their money-laundering scheme.

Officials say Roberts, along with others, owned and operated RNR Recovery and Diamond County Recovery in Orange and Riverside counties, which were some of the businesses allegedly used in the scheme.

Once patients arrived at the facilities, the conspirators would receive per-client kickbacks, according to the CDI.

Treatment is one of the most fundamental stages in recovery for those who seek and need help. These schemes target and exploit vulnerable people at a tim when they need help the most. Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer

According to officials, Roberts and the others could face nearly 21 years in prison. Officials say the fraud scheme resulted in $60 million in fraudulent billing and $11.7 million in insurance losses.