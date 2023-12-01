(FOX40.COM) — A Stockton man is dead after he pulled over to help an intoxicated driver and was subsequently hit by a semi-truck with a trailer attached.

Around 10:20 p.m. on Thursday, the California Highway Patrol Tracy office reported that a Honda Civic was broken down on the right shoulder of Interstate 205 westbound, west of El Rancho Road. A Honda Accord stopped directly in front of the Honda Civic to assist the disabled motorist.

After pulling over, police said a man and woman got out of the Honda Accord and started to evaluate the disabled vehicle. Moments later, the Honda Civic became operable. At the same time a semi-truck with a trailer attached was traveling toward the Honda Civic.

For unknown reasons, CHP said the driver of the Honda Civic reversed from the right shoulder and moved directly into the semi-truck’s lane of travel. As a result, the semi-truck struck the back of the Honda Civic. Upon impact, the truck traveled onto the right shoulder and struck both pedestrians and the Honda Accord.

CHP reported the semi-truck, Honda Accord, and pedestrians came to rest at the bottom of a descending embankment. The male pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene.

The driver of the Honda Civic was under the influence of drugs at the time of crash and arrested, according to CHP. With the assistance of CalTrans, two lanes on I-205 westbound were closed for about eight hours.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Tracy CHP Office at (209) 319-4300.