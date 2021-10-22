Stockton man found guilty of murdering 2-year-old boy in 2018

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A man in Stockton has been found guilty of murdering a two-year-old boy in 2018, the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s office said in a statement on Friday.

Roberto Alcantar, 27, was found guilty of murder in the first degree and other child abuse charges in the death of two-year-old Ares Doe, who died of “extreme trauma”, the DA’s office said.

Stockton police were called to St. Joseph’s Hospital in 2018 after receiving a report that a young child had died of trauma. An investigation was opened, resulting in the arrests of Alcantar and the victim’s mother, Maria Flores, following a search of the home.

Several other children were removed from the home.

“This verdict sends a clear message that harming children will not be tolerated and abusers will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar said.

The DA’s office thanked St. Joseph’s Medical Center for referring the case and the child’s older sister for both attempting to protect her siblings from abuse and testifying.