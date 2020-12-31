Stockton man reflects on alleged beating in San Joaquin County Jail one year later

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — It’s been a little more than a year since a Stockton man alleged that correctional officers at San Joaquin County Jail beat him while in custody.

“Probably the roughest year of my life,” said Jacob Servin.

Surveillance video shows Servin on Dec. 2 around 1 a.m. with a clean face and white pants before being placed into a holding cell, where there are no cameras.

“You see him in the booking area, non-combative. He’s fine,” said Servin’s attorney Sanjay Schmidt.

About an hour and 20 minutes later, he had a bloodied and bruised face with eyes nearly swollen shut. His pants also had blood stains.

“There’s a lot of racial profiling and abuse of authority all over this country. And sadly enough, it happened to me,” Servin told FOX40. “The good thing about it is I escaped with my life.”

Servin has since filed a federal lawsuit against the deputies, alleging that they violating his civil rights.

“He was beaten inside there. It’s pretty much undisputed that uses of force were employed against him while he was in the cell,” Schmidt said.

Servin says the injuries he suffered that night have traumatized him to where he suffers from nightmares and experiences physical and mental trauma.

He adds that seeing images of his bloodied and bruised face bring back feelings of fearing for his life.

“When it goes to beating a human being like that, for nearly 10 minutes, it just shows how much pure hate, how much of a hate crime this was against me,” Servin said.

Sheriff Patrick Withrow says dozens of witnesses that night, including inmates and nurses, say Servin was the aggressor. According to Withrow, Servin had four times the legal limit of alcohol in his system when he was arrested.

The sheriff says Servin became combative when they tried to take his cuffs off after taking him to a holding cell to detox.

So, they forced him to the ground.

“While on the ground, they got one handcuff off and then the fight was on. And he grabbed hold of the female officer, refused to let go of her,” Withrow said. “The fight with Mr. Servin went on for almost seven minutes. If you’ve ever known fights, that’s an extremely long time for a fight to go on.”

Withrow says Servin tried to bite one of the officers hands then attempted to grab a knife from the waistband of another officer.

“Yes. He was punched several times in the face. And he fought as much as it took to get him into custody,” Withrow said.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t released the names of the officers involved in the incident, which is a demand in a separate lawsuit filed by Servin’s attorney. If those officers face an action as a result of the investigations, the sheriff said he will release their names.

Schmidt is also demanding that surveillance cameras be placed in the holding cells.

“We now have cameras in those cells to prove exactly what occurs in there and prove that our officers do the right thing or to show when our officers aren’t doing the right thing,” Withrow said.

Withrow says the sheriff’s office won’t hesitate to investigate one of his deputies or correctional officers for any alleged misconduct.

He adds that one of his former officers was recently arrested after a sting operation revealed the officer allegedly sexually assaulted a female inmate.