STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton man was robbed and shot Wednesday night while meeting with a stranger to make a purchase, police said.

“Sometimes, exchanges like that or meetups like that can become very dangerous,” said Rosie Calderon, with Stockton police.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Mighty Oak Drive and Oak Forest Avenue. Stockton police said the victim drove themselves to the hospital after fleeing the scene.

Authorities now want to remind people who are selling or exchanging goods to be cautious when meeting strangers.

“If you’re meeting up with a stranger, definitely, it’s always a good idea to do it in a public place like the police department,” Calderon said.

The Stockton Police Department partnered with OfferUp in 2018 to designate two parking spaces as a safe exchange zone. They are encouraging people to use those zones.

“The area is under video surveillance 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and it’s a safe exchange zone where you can come make a purchase, an exchange, a pickup,” Calderon said.

If people do not want to use those zones, police at least recommend meeting in public areas with people around.

So far, no arrest has been made in connection with the shooting.