Stockton man suspected of murder, shooting 2 first responders in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton man was arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting Saturday that injured two first responders in Antioch, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says two first responders treating someone for a medical emergency were struck in a drive-by shooting near Auto Center and Sycamore drives in Antioch.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After a pursuit involving multiple officers, the sheriff’s office says 26-year-old Darryon Williams was arrested as a suspect and taken into custody in Richmond.

Antioch Police Department later asked Contra Costa Sheriff’s deputies to do a welfare check on a person related to that case.

Deputies arrived at a Discovery Bay home on Newport Court near Goleta Place and found the door to the home open. After searching the home, the sheriff’s office says they found a man shot dead.

The man was later identified as 64-year-old Michael Iliff of Discovery Bay.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators suspect Williams of being connected to the death of Iliff.

Williams was booked into Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of murder and 10 attempted murders.

Sheriff’s office seeks information on Kimberly Meeks and her 4-year-old son, last seen traveling in an Audi SUV. (Courtesy Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office)

Detectives are also searching for Williams’ 4-year-old son and the mother of the child, 31-year-old Kimberly Meeks of Discovery Bay.

The sheriff’s office says they were last seen traveling in a dark-colored Audi SUV with California license plates – 8UKN742. Detectives say they are concerned for their safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at 925-646-2441 or at 925-313-2600.