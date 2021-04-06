Stockton mass vaccination hub open for appointments Wednesday

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – Stockton’s mass vaccination hub is ready to open its doors Wednesday morning, with patient stations all set up and rows of chairs lining the arena floor.

“The vaccine is safe, it’s effective and we all need to do our part,” said Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln.

The opening of the site was delayed a week because there was not enough vaccine doses supplied by the state.

After getting additional doses, Kaiser Permanente and other health care partners are moving forward.

“My colleagues and I have witnessed and experienced the terrible impact of this pandemic and the toll that it has taken on our Central Valley families. This has been devastating,” said Dr. Sanjay Marwaha, the physician-in-chief at Kaiser Permanente Central Valley.

The site is capable of providing more than 5,000 shots a day, however, vaccinations appointments will be based on supply going forward.

“We did get an allocation for this week and we felt that we could not delay it. That it was an honor and privilege and absolute necessity to vaccinate in our community because every day we start vaccinating is every day we continue to save lives,” Dr. Marwaha said.

“It is critically important that we make it easier for more people to get their COVID-19 vaccines, especially in communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus,” said Joaquin County Public Health Officer Dr. Maggie Park.

The mass vaccination hub will be open seven days a week and parking near the Stockton Arena is free.

There will also be staff on hand to help navigate people through the facility.

“This mass vaccination hub will be convenient, free and an efficient way for community members to receive this valuable medicine for them to be taken care of,” said Kaiser Permanente Central Valley Senior Vice President Corwin Harper.

The site is open for appointments only.

For information on how to register, click or tap here.