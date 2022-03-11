STOCKTON, Calif (KTXL) — A massage parlor in east Stockton shut down after officials claimed sexual acts were exchanged for money inside the business, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

After receiving multiple complaints about Bamboo Spa, located on 2240 Sunset Avenue, officials said they launched an investigation regarding the business. During their months-long investigation, officials said money was exchanged for sex inside the massage parlor.

Authorities said search and arrest warrants were served at Bamboo Spa and that officers took 50-year-old Achara Basnyet of Livermore into custody. Officials didn’t say if any other arrests were made.

Basnyet was booked into San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of prostitution.

The spa’s business license was suspended and the building was considered to be in “substandard conditions” and “uninhabitable” by code enforcement officials, according to the Sheriff’s Office.