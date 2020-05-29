Stockton mayor highlights city’s progress on key issues in State of the City address

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — In his online 2020 State of the City address, Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs played out the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and touted the progress made on homelessness and crime.

“This pandemic will not stop the promise of our city,” said Tubbs.

Tubbs highlighted the work the city, essential workers and residents have done to flatten the curve.

“In this moment, we might be facing uncertainty but we will continue to choose community in the midst of our crisis,” said Tubbs. “And because of that, the state of our city is Stockton strong.”

He also cautioned that as more businesses reopen, the threat still looms.

“Though we’re moving through phase 2, to continue to move forward we have to be vigilant about realizing that COVID-19 still exists,” said Tubbs. “So, we have to wear our mask when we’re out in public, we have to wash our hands, we have to engage in social distancing.”

Prior to the pandemic, Stockton’s crime and homelessness were its biggest issues. Tubbs says the city is making headway toward its goal of ending chronic homelessness by expanding shelter capacity and working with the state for Project Roomkey.

“To end chronic homelessness in our county, we need an 629 additional beds of permanent supportive housing,” said Tubbs. “I want to be very clear: We will reach that goal by 2024.”

When it comes to crime, Tubbs said bottom line, Stockton is safer now than it was last year.

“The last two years, particularly for shootings and homicides, and this year is looking like it’s going to be the same, have been three of the safest years in our city’s history since 1995,” said Tubbs.

According to Tubbs, non-fatal shootings are down 40%.

Stockton police confirm homicides are also down to 18 compared with 20 at this time last year.

Whether it’s crime, homelessness or a pandemic, Tubbs said there’s nothing the city can’t overcome.

“We’ve gone through hard times together as a city and we’ll get through this as well but we have to do it together,” said Tubbs.

