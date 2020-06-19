Stockton Mayor Tubbs discusses protests, police reform and pandemic

(KTXL) — California has joined the growing list of states with statewide mask orders in place.

The governor has cited an increase in positive cases and hospitalizations across the state. More than 5,000 people in California have died and more than 160,000 people have been infected.

Cases have spiked since reopenings have increased and concerns are also growing related to the ongoing racial justice protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs spoke with FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo about the protests, police reform and the pandemic.