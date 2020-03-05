Stockton mayoral race headed for November runoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) -- The Stockton mayoral race appears to be headed for a November runoff.

By Wednesday morning, incumbent Mayor Michael Tubbs garnered around 41 percent of the popular vote after his first term.

That's about 10 points short of the 50% plus one vote needed for an all-out win.

Mayor Tubbs sent FOX40 this statement in response to Tuesday night's election:

“I want to thank every voter who turned out in this election. I’m proud of the substantial lead we have so far, and I look forward to seeing the full results once the count is in. I am excited to continue working with my Stockton family to make our city the shining example of what’s possible when we work together.” Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs

This November, Tubbs will face challenger Kevin Lincoln II, who received 22% of the vote on election day, beating out six other candidates to move on.

Lincoln tells FOX40 he's encouraged by his results.

“You know, coming into this race back in November, we knew we had some specific goals that we needed to accomplish going into the primary election and we checked all those boxes,” Lincoln said. “So we’re very satisfied with the results of the election last night and really the voice of the people in Stockton and how they voted in that election.”

Both candidates will have their work cut out for them to get people to polls come the November election. San Joaquin County reports that out of more than 326,000 registered voters, just 13% cast a ballot during this election.