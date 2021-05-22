Stockton mother keeps son’s name alive by giving back to community

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton mother who lost her teen son in a crash last year is now keeping her son’s name alive by giving back to the community.

Eight months after Treyvon Breckenridge was killed in a crash in Tracy, Kimberly Ware says she’s still having a hard time dealing with his death but has found a way to bring light to his name.

Ware is doing some good in her community, all in her son’s name and his foundation. She says it’s something her son would have done if he was still alive after he started a garbage cleaning business during the pandemic.

The Trey FO 3 Foundation is aimed at helping those less fortunate.

“One thing about my son, he wanted everyone to win, everyone to win,” Ware said.

Ware, along with a group of volunteers, gathered food and clothes to hand out to those in need Saturday at Columbus Park in Stockton.

“We’re just out here, giving back to the community in honor of my son,” Ware said.

Ware also partnered with a group called Love in Action to offer haircuts.

It’s something the group does monthly but volunteers felt like being there to support, which was especially important to Breckenridge’s family.

“There’s some people out here that don’t want to be out here. They’re hungry, they’re in need, you never know,” said Katerina Thurman, a volunteer for Love in Action.

Overall Ware says the goal is to make sure everyone feels like they’re included because that’s what her son would’ve wanted.

“Everybody wins. There’s no division. We all eat together, so we’ve just been enjoying ourselves out here,” Ware said.

Ware is planning to hold a fashion show to benefit the homeless sometime in August.