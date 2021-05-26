Stockton mural aims to connect with communities impacted by COVID-19

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – A new mural in Stockton that measures 20 feet tall and 75 feet wide is located at the corner of East Main Street and Grant Street in downtown Stockton.

The massive mural is one that has many meanings.

“I wanted the colors to be inviting, welcoming, just uplifting overall,” said local artist Sunroop Kaur.

At just 23 years old, Kaur was one of 14 artists chosen to produce an original work of art to connect with communities that are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and help prevent the spread.

“I wanted to capture the moment, that sort of universal longing that we felt for our loved ones where, you know, we want to be close to them. We want to be near them but we can’t because, in fact, we want to keep them safe,” Kaur explained.

Kaur has strong ties to Stockton and her Punjabi-Sikh community.

“The Gurdwara that was founded in America actually is the one that is in Stockton established in 1912,” Kaur told FOX40. “And it’s the same one I’ve been attending with my grandparents since the fourth or fifth grade.”

Her mural, titled “Basant” which translates to “spring” in Punjabi, is a nod to classical Indian miniature paintings.

“Sort of the blooming after a long winter which is sort of what COVID has been like,” Kaur said.

Kaur says she didn’t just transform the side of the building, but the mural has the power to impact the community surrounding it.

“Just working on this piece I’ve talked to so many people who come up wanting to learn about my culture, wanting to learn about the meaning of the piece and just sort of having those dialogues in conversation I think is super important, so I’m grateful to have been the conduit for that conversation,” Kaur said.

She hopes the piece makes people more aware of COVID-19 and her community.