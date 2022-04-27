STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton City Manager Harry Black announced that San Jose Police Deputy Chief Stanley McFadden has been selected as Stockton’s next police chief.

According to a press release from the city, McFadden will take over the position on June 1.

As San Jose Police Deputy Chief, McFadden currently manages around 1,000 employees and oversees an annual operating budget of approximately $273 million.

“The Chief of Police is such a significant and important leadership role, particularly

for our community,” Black said. “I felt that it was imperative to have a very

inclusive process. Chief McFadden embodies the qualities and characteristics expressed

by everyone involved in the process, which he has demonstrated through extensive

experience in diverse positions and assignments and a career in law enforcement that

spans three decades. We welcome him to our community and look forward to working with

him in this essential and key leadership position.”

The city said McFadden, who joined the San Jose Police Department in 1993, will be the 50th Stockton Police Chief.