Stockton neighborhood spreads positivity through chalk art

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton neighborhood is showing support for each other and small businesses through chalk art.

Nine-year-old Ellie Leonard is just one of the many artists turning concrete into a colorful canvas with her chalk art.

“It says keep smiling and that’s a really nice message,” Ellie told FOX40. “It’s really nice for everyone to look at it, and for people to have like nice messages if they’re having a hard time, or, or if they even just are feeling sad.”

The positive messages, creative drawings and abstract artwork can be found along Yosemite street village in Stockton.

Business owner Lenzi Leonard helped organize the chalk walk to liven up the now empty streets outside her business during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We just thought, if businesses could come out and chalk the sidewalks and put happy messages that would put smiles on faces for people. During this time, difficult time,” explained Leonard.

Yosemite Street Village is inviting the public to participate in the chalk walk until April 30, as a fun social distancing activity to support people in the neighborhood.

“They love it you know a lot of neighbors walk the village daily to the little markets that are still open and so just seeing rainbows and encouraging phrases is helpful,” said Leonard.

Yosemite Street Village business owners hope the chalk walk inspires positivity to neighbors and more community involvement.

“The kids are bringing their chalk and help filling in the sidewalks,” said Leonard. “Hopefully they realize that you know we are all in this together. Just little words of encouragement and little things that you can do to brighten someone’s day is helping us all get through this. Until we can have life back to normal.”

That chalk art can be found along Yosemite Street in Stockton between Acacia and Poplar streets.

You can see more of the chalk art by clicking or tapping here.