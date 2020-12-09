Stockton nurse connects families in need during the holidays to people who want to help

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton nurse and mother has organized a newly formed Facebook group that connects families in need with people who can help during the holiday season.

The COVID-19 pandemic presents challenges for many families during the time of year that is meant to bring them cheer.

Christmas 2020 had been looking grim for Davina Muao and her 10 kids.

“It’s hard for all of us. It really is, but the main thing is, just to hang in there,” Muao told FOX40 Tuesday.

Muao said she lost her job, leaving her husband to be the sole source of income for the family.

“Really hard times right now. I didn’t expect for it to last this long but it did,” she explained.

Muao said she had no idea how they would be able to afford gifts until she met Stockton nurse, Rebekah D’Fausett.

D’Fausett told FOX40 she had an idea.

After reading about so many Stockton kids in need, D’Fausett said she created the Facebook group: Blessing 209 Christmas.

“Facebook has the perfect platform to be able to reach a lot of people,” D’Fausett said.

D’Fausett uses the page to connect families in need with people who can help, such as Pastor Scott Sherwood of 360 Church Stockton.

“We’re thankful for the opportunity to be able to reach out and help people. It makes us feel good,” Sherwood explained.

So far, D’Fausett has helped at least 120 families, including the Muoas who are now singing praise.

“Thankful, I can’t even explain it. Like very, very thankful. Like I didn’t even know where to go,” Muao said.

As D’Fausett continues to check her list, the need continues to grow and so does the number of those willing to help.

“On my lunch break and in between, in the morning, I’m up ’til 3:00 in the morning, so it’s time consuming but it’s very, very rewarding,” D’Fausett explained. “Seeing the love and compassion that we have in our community.”

For families who don’t have Facebook but would like to reach out to D’Fausett, they can email her by clicking or tapping here.