Stockton officers negotiate release of woman held hostage, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said it sent a SWAT team and negotiators to help a woman who was being held at a home Friday morning.

SWAT went to a home on Van Buskirk Street near Almaden Court around 9 a.m. after the woman called a friend for help regarding a domestic violence situation, according to police.

At the home, police say a suspect was refusing to let the woman leave.

After some negotiations, the woman was freed.

Police identified the suspect as 34-year-old Adeshina Adeleja, who later surrendered. Adeleja was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence, according to officials.