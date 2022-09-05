STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is dead after being ejected from a car that then rolled on top of her Monday morning in Stockton, the California Highway Patrol said.

According to CHP, the car rolled down an embankment on the Country Club Boulevard onramp around 4:30 a.m. and the passenger in the car, an adult woman, was ejected from the vehicle.

CHP said the car hit the ejected passenger and eventually landed on top of her.

The passenger was transported to the hospital where she later died, CHP said.

CHP said the driver sustained no injuries and was arrested for driving under the influence.