Stockton PD: 2 teenagers injured in shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two 14-year-old boys were shot in Stockton Saturday night.

Stockton police said the two boys were found with gunshot wounds on West March Lane near Interstate 5 at around 11:40 p.m.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the shooter was wearing black clothing.

During their investigation, police tried to detain two men in the area who they said matched the description of “possible suspects involved in the shooting,” according to the release.

Both men resisted and refused to obey the officers’ commands, according to officials, and police arrested the two men after a short struggle.

Police said they later determined the two men were not involved in the shooting and both were released with citations for resisting arrest.