Stockton PD: 3 arrested after woman escapes carjacking

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people have been arrested after a woman in Stockton escaped a carjacking late Saturday night.

The Stockton Police Department said a 31-year-old woman was carjacked and forced to drive her car from Tracy to Stockton at gunpoint.

Just after midnight, investigators said the woman was able to get escape the carjackers and called police.

Officers said they found the victim’s car a short time later and arrested 22-year-old Corrina Macias and two 17-year-old boys on multiple charges, including kidnapping and carjacking.

A stolen gun was also found during the arrest.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.