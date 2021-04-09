Stockton PD: Arrest made in fatal Friday morning shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – Stockton police have announced the arrest of a man responsible for the shooting and killing of another person Friday.

Officials say that Friday morning officers responded to reports of a person shot on South Baker Street near Fifth Street.

When they arrived on the scene they found the victim, a 28-year-old male, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation and arrested 27-year-old Miguel Anjel Tierrablanca on homicide and gun charges later that same afternoon.