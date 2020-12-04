Stockton PD: Man, 20, arrested on multiple sexual assault charges involving 11 victims

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with multiple sexual assaults involving 11 victims, according to the Stockton Police Department.

U.S. Marshals arrested Marquis Armstrong on Thursday, authorities said.

Police said the first victim came forward and reported the incident to the Stockton Police Department in June 2020.

Detectives have been actively investigating these cases and believe there are additional victims.

If anyone has information, call Detective Richard Keiser at 209-937-8323. You may also remain anonymous by calling Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600.