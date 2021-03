STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on E. Hammer Lane in Dec. 2020, according to the Stockton Police Department.

An 18-year-old, who has not been identified, had been found by officers at 6:34 p.m. on Dec. 14.

He died after he was transported to a local hospital, police said.

Anthony Jackson, 20, was arrested Tuesday and charged with homicide. He was booked at the San Joaquim County Jail.