Stockton PD: Man dies after exchanging gunfire with officers in front of police station

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died Wednesday night after shooting his gun in front of a Stockton police station.

The Stockton Police Department said the shooting happened at 22 East Market Street Wednesday evening.

Investigators said a man arrived at the front parking lot at the Stockton Police Operations Building and began to fire a gun.

Police officials said multiple of their officers shot the man. He was declared dead by medics.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing.