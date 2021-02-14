Stockton PD: Man dies at hospital after being shot

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was shot in Stockton Saturday afternoon and died from his wounds at the hospital.

The Stockton Police Department said officers responded to reports of a shooting near Prentiss Court and Plymouth Road around 2:48 p.m.

When officers arrived they found an unidentified man with at least one gunshot wound. Officials said the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment but he died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. No suspect information or motive for the shooting was released.

Stockton police is encouraging anyone with information to call their non-emergency number at 209-937-8377 or the Investigations Division at 209-937-8323.

Tipsters can submit anonymously to Stockton Crime Stoppers by using the Stockton PD’s Website at StocktonPD.org or call 209-946-0600.