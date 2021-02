STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A man drowned while swimming in McLeod Lake Saturday afternoon.

The Stockton Police Department said a man in his 30’s entered the water around 3:30 p.m. and began swimming from Weber Avenue towards Weber Point.

Witnesses said the man went under the water but did not come back up for air.

Rescue personnel found the swimmer dead while still submerged hours later.

No additional details were released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.