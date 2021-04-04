Stockton PD: Man fatally shot in apartment complex

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was fatally shot in a Stockton apartment Easter Sunday morning.

Stockton police said the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. in an apartment complex on Mariners Drive north of West Hammer Lane.

When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old man who was shot and was later declared dead by medics.

The investigation is ongoing. No additional information was released about the shooter nor the victim

The Stockton Police Department is encouraging anyone with information about the shooting to call its non-emergency number at 209-937-8377 or the Investigations Division at 209-937-8323.