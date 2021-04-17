Stockton PD: Man fatally shot on South Hunter Street

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died after being shot multiple times in Stockton Friday night.

Stockton police said they were notified about someone who was shot on South Hunter Street near East 6th Street just before 9 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man in his thirties with multiple gunshot wounds and he was declared dead.

Police said detectives are investigating.

Stockton police is encouraging anyone with information to call its non-emergency number at 209-937-8377 or the Investigations Division at 209-937-8323.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.