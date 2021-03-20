Stockton PD: Man found fatally shot near West March Lane

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was found fatally shot in Stockton early Saturday morning.

Stockton police said they responded to a report of someone with gunshot wounds near West March Lane and Quail Lakes Drive at around 12:15 a.m.

A man was found shot and declared dead by medics.

No additional details of the shooting were released.

Stockton police are encouraging anyone with information regarding the shooting to call its non-emergency number at 209-937-8377 or the Investigations Division at 209-937-8323.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.