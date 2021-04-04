Stockton PD: Man shot in car during robbery attempt

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — An armed robber shot a man Saturday afternoon in Stockton.

Stockton police said a 28-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle on North Sierra Nevada Street near Park Street just before 3 p.m. when the robber approached and pointed a gun at him demanding money.

Investigators said when the victim refused to give any money, the robber shot him and ran from the area.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

