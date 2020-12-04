Stockton PD: Man shot, killed at Monte Diablo Avenue

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is dead after being shot Friday morning, Stockton police said.

Around 5:33 a.m., officers found a man who had been shot in the area of Monte Diablo Avenue and Interstate 5 in downtown Stockton, police said.

He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, authorities said. His name has not been released.

At this time, there is no motive or suspect information.

The Stockton Police Department asks that anyone with information call (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.