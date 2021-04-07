Stockton PD: Porch pirate steals $1,500 in school supplies

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – Stockton police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual they say stole $1,500 worth of school supplies last month.
According to officials, just after 3 p.m. on March 22, packages were delivered to a residence on East Poplar Street near North F Street.
A person exited the passenger door of a nearby black vehicle and stole the packages, containing school supplies valued at approximately $1,500.
After stealing the packages, the thief fled in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Stockton Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.