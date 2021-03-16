Stockton PD releases identity of January fatal shooting victim

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – Stockton police released the identity Tuesday of a man who was found inside a car fatally shot in January.

Investigators said 50-year-old Van Surrell was found on North Sutter Street near Oak Street at around 8:40 p.m. on Jan. 12 with gunshot wounds.

Surrell was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The investigation into Surrell’s death is ongoing.

Officials said Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward up to $10,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspect(s) in this case.

Tipsters can submit a tip online using the Stockton PD’s Website at StocktonPD.org, or call Stockton Crime Stoppers Inc. at 946-0600 or contact Detective Mohammed at 937-8462.