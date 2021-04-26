Stockton PD: Teenager tased, pepper-sprayed during attempted robbery

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A teenager was able to escape Sunday night after being tased and pepper-sprayed by two female robbers.

Stockton police said the 18-year-old male victim was walking near Wilson Way and Oak Street around 10:38 p.m when he was approached by two women in their 20’s inside a black sedan.

One of the women showed the victim a taser and ordered him to get inside the car.

Police said the robbers then tasered and pepper-sprayed the teen while demanding he gives up his property.

After a brief struggle, police said the victim was able to escape the car without giving anything up and was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

