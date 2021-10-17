Stockton Police: 1 man shot, another injured during robbery in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said two teenagers assaulted one man and shot another during a robbery Saturday evening.

Stockton police said 36-year-old man and a 59-year-old man were walking through a parking lot on North Airport Way near Park Street just before 6:45 p.m.

The two men were confronted by two teenagers who demanded their belongings.

When the men refused, one of the teenagers shot one of the men before running off, according to police.

The uninjured man chased after teenagers.

During the chase, one of the teenagers stopped and assaulted the man, robbing him before running off again, according to police.

Both men were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.