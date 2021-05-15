Stockton police: 1 person killed, 2 others injured in shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was fatally shot and two others were injured Saturday morning.

Stockton police say they responded to reports of a shooting on Kimball Hill Circle near Tennalinde Lane at 4:48 a.m.

When they arrived, officers say they found three people with gunshot wounds, one of whom was declared dead.

A 30-year-old man and 63-year-old man who survived the shooting were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

No additional information about the third victim was released except that he was male.

Detectives are investigating.

The Stockton Police Department is encouraging anyone with information about the shooting to call our non-emergency number at 209-937-8377 or the Investigations Division at 209-937-8323.