STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A 13-year-old died Monday night after a car hit them, Stockton police said.

Around 10:25 p.m., a teen riding a bicycle was involved in a crash with a vehicle. Police responded to the scene near Center and Acacia streets and found the teen with serious injuries.

The 13-year-old died at the scene.

Police have not said how the crash occurred.